Last Updated 30.01.2020 | 9:44 AM IST

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush to star in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood Hungama was first to inform that Sara Ali Khan has been roped in alongside Dhanush for Aanand L Rai's next directorial. In recent times, rumours were rife that Akshay Kumar has joined the cast too. Now, the film has been announced starring the three actors which is titled Atrangi Re.

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush to star in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai said that it takes a secure actor like Akshay to do such a role. He said that the actor is always pushing the envelope and ready for challenges. On casting Sara and Dhanush as a pair, Aanand added that the fans will enjoy this new pairing as they bring freshness to the big screen.

AR Rahman will compose for the film whereas National Award winner Himanshu Sharma has written the film.

Atrangi Re is presented by T-Series, Color Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films. It is set to go on floor on March 1, 2020.

