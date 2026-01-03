The much-anticipated sequel to Vijay Deverakonda’s 2025 spy thriller Kingdom has officially been shelved, producer Naga Vamsi confirmed in a recent interview with Idlebrain. The decision comes after the first film’s lukewarm box-office performance, ending hopes of expanding the franchise.

Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and starring Deverakonda as Suri — a constable-turned-spy — released in theatres in July 2025 with a narrative designed to leave room for future instalments. However, despite high expectations, the film failed to generate significant commercial traction.

When asked about the planned follow-up, Vamsi made it clear that Kingdom 2 is no longer in the cards. “No, we are not making it anymore,” he told entertainment portal Idlebrain, adding that he felt there was little value in re-hashing discussions about why the first film did not take off. “There is no point in talking about what happened because it’ll only hurt Gowtam. There’s nothing more to do now,” Vamsi stated, signaling a desire to move forward rather than dwell on setbacks.

Despite shelving the sequel, Vamsi affirmed that his working relationship with the director remains intact. “But yeah, we will collaborate with Gowtam. He is doing a different film now,” he said, hinting at new creative ventures beyond the Kingdom universe.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda — who had hoped Kingdom would be a career milestone after a few recent downturns at the box office — has other projects lined up, including the action film Rowdy Janardhana, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, which is scheduled for release in 2026.

