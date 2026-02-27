Actor-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty has expanded her hospitality portfolio with the launch of Bastian Hospitality’s first beach club in Mumbai. The new property, Bastian Beach Club, was unveiled alongside founder Ranjit Bindra at the iconic Sun-n-Sand in Juhu.

Positioned as the city’s first all-day beachfront destination, the club brings together dining, music, leisure and wellness in one large-format space overlooking the Arabian Sea. With direct sea views and a sprawling pool at its centre, the venue aims to introduce a European-style beach club experience to Mumbai’s social circuit.

Design and space

Designed by Minal Chopra, the property draws aesthetic cues from coastal destinations such as Ibiza, Mykonos and Saint-Tropez. Open layouts, fluid indoor-outdoor transitions and a neutral coastal palette define the space, while the sea-facing deck and pool area serve as its visual anchor.

During the day, the focus is on relaxed lounging. The club is designed to host brunches, family outings and curated children’s activities, alongside wellness-led mornings. As the evening progresses, the mood shifts to sundowners and live DJ-led sessions, eventually transitioning into a high-energy nightlife setting.

The food programme

The culinary direction combines popular dishes from Bastian’s existing menu with influences from Inka, offering Asian and Latin-inspired flavours. The small plates section includes dishes such as Veg Dry Corn Ceviche with chipotle and green apple, Like Guacamole with habanero, and Rock Broccolini tossed with curry leaf and chilli. Seafood options feature Hamachi Ceviche paired with sweet potato and tiger milk.

Sushi, bao and dumplings form a key part of the menu, while larger plates include the Tropical Bowl with coconut milk and turmeric-spiced cottage cheese and Kinoko Hikari with wild mushrooms and truffle oil. Non-vegetarian offerings include the 5 Pimientas Chicken Bowl and Arabian Seabass Amazonico.

Desserts range from tiramisu and cheesecake to a hazelnut pull-me-up cake and a citrus-forward lime-lemon creation.

Cocktail-led evenings

The bar menu has been curated to complement the coastal theme. The Sakura Cloud Martini blends gin, sake and lychee topped with jasmine foam. Tigre Verde pairs vodka with coriander and citrus, while Pacific Breeze combines tequila with lemongrass, ginger and coconut water. The Shogun Mojito introduces shiso and sake into the classic mix.

Bastian Beach Club is located at 39, Sun-n-Sand, Juhu Beach, Mumbai. It operates from Tuesday to Sunday, 4 pm to 1 am. The weekend cover charge is priced at Rs 5,000 per person.

