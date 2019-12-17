Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.12.2019 | 11:17 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dabangg 3 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Mardaani 2 Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Ajay Devgn turns down Sanjay Leela Bhansali again

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Director Sanjay Bhansali seems to be facing rough weather as far as the casting of his forthcoming films is concerned. While his Alia Bhatt propelled gangster drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, the gory tale of the gori, so to speak, is yet to get its leading man, Bhansali who announced his next Baiju Bawra somewhat prematurely, now has to deal with his first choice for the role of Tansen saying no to the offer.

Ajay Devgn turns down Sanjay Leela Bhansali again

Ajay Devgn who was offered the role Tansen in Baiju Bawra has declined the offer. Sources say Devgn thinks the title role of Baiju to be far more pivotal than that of Tansen. Baiju Bawra is the story of how a singer from the peasant class scores over the legendary singer Tansen.

This isn’t the first time that Ajay Devgn has turned down Bhansali. Devgn was the first choice for Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani. The director and star had worked together in 1999’s Hum…Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn speaks on petition filed against Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and unrest due to Citizenship Amendment Act

More Pages: Baiju Bawra Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

This is what Kareena Kapoor said when asked…

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she loathes the…

The Body actress Vedhika Kumar would like to…

Sara Ali Khan is the sixth most searched…

Mardaani 2: Here's why the makers decided to…

Karan Johar reveals the reason he added…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification