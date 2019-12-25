Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.12.2019 | 8:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dabangg 3 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Mardaani 2 Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Ajay Devgn reveals the truth behind his daughter Nysa Devgn’s visit at a salon post the death of his father

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn is currently promoting his upcoming period drama film, Tanhaji:The Unsung Warrior. During one of the interviews with a media house, the actor spoke about the trolls who target his daughter Nysa.

Ajay Devgn reveals the truth behind his daughter Nysa Devgn's visit at a salon post the death of his father

The Singham actor cited a specific example of how his daughter was criticised for visiting a salon after her grandfather passed away. Talking about the same, Ajay Devgn revealed that Nysa was crying a lot and that was him who asked her to step out to change her mood. He said that the trolls have no idea as to what is happening in their lives and instantly judge them.

Ajay Devgn further said that star kids are clicked everywhere and they are often on the receiving end of harsh comments which in turn harms them. Ajay further said that people have the right to judge him and other actors as they are public figures but not young kids.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn will be seen playing the role of the Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusaare in the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film also features Saif Ali Khan and Kajol and is slated to release on January 10.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn felt nostalgic working with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ajay Devgn felt nostalgic working with…

After Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay…

Salman Khan prioritizes security of people…

Christmas 2019: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti…

Prabhas replaces Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep…

Akshay Kumar says he has soft spot for…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification