Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.12.2019 | 10:48 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dabangg 3 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Mardaani 2 Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Ajay Devgn felt nostalgic working with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn will have a cameo in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. Rohit Shetty has extended his cop-universe from Singham franchise to Ranveer Singh‘s Simmba and now Akshay’s cop drama. The filmmaker even shot a climax with all three actors in Hyderabad just few months ago. While Akshay had a cameo in Simmba in the post-credits scene, he never meets Ajay’s character but they are seen having a conversation over the phone.

Ajay Devgn felt nostalgic working with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi

But, Sooryavanshi won’t be the first time Ajay Devgn will be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar. They have worked together in Suhaag and Khakee. While working on Rohit’s cop – actioner, the actor did feel nostalgic. Speaking about their reunion, Ajay said that it was getting back to where they had left. They would often talk about the good old days.

Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Katrina Kaif, is set to release on March 27, 2020.

ALSO READ: After Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn is ready with next story in warrior franchise

More Pages: Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Prabhas replaces Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep…

Akshay Kumar says he has soft spot for…

Kajol believes that it is a gimmick to make…

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan says that the…

Writer approaches court to seek story credit…

Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan and Tabu…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification