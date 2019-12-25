Bollywood Hungama

After Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn is ready with next story in warrior franchise

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn is currently promoting his upcoming film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The historical drama showcases Tanaji Malusare fighting alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Interestingly, the actor has the next story ready in the franchise.

After Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn is ready with next story in warrior franchise

As it turns out, this will be a warrior franchise and Ajay Devgn’s idea was to create a franchise on unsung warriors. He revealed that the next will be on King Suheldev who defeated Mahmud Of Ghazni’s army in 11th century AD in Bahraich. He said that Suheldev had rebuilt Somnath Temple after Ghaznu got it razed. The film will be based on Amit Tripathi’s book. They’ve met and discussed the book for film adaptation.

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Directed by Om Raut, it will release on 10th Jan 2020.

ALSO READ: Sequel to Ajay Devgn starrer Raid on the cards?

More Pages: Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection

