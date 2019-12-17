Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.12.2019 | 5:21 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dabangg 3 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Mardaani 2 Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull is different from Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story, says the web series’ director

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It was announced a while ago that the Bol Bachchan duo Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan will be reuniting as producer and actor for The Big Bull. The film will revolve around the ups and downs of the financial state of the country, set in the 90s. A series similar to the subject is also in works with Hansal Mehta as the director.

Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull is different from Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story, says the web series’ director

When questioned about the subject being similar, he said that they had already started shooting for the web series titled Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story, before the movie was announced. He clarified that the movie revolves around the outline of the story but the makers have created a work of fiction from it.

The Big Bull also stars Nikita Dutta who will be seen playing Abhishek Bachchan’s love interest.

Also Read: The Big Bull: Nikita Dutta to play Abhishek Bachchan’s love interest

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Nikamma: Shilpa Shetty unveils her first…

This is what Kareena Kapoor said when asked…

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she loathes the…

The Body actress Vedhika Kumar would like to…

Sara Ali Khan is the sixth most searched…

Mardaani 2: Here's why the makers decided to…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification