It was announced a while ago that the Bol Bachchan duo Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan will be reuniting as producer and actor for The Big Bull. The film will revolve around the ups and downs of the financial state of the country, set in the 90s. A series similar to the subject is also in works with Hansal Mehta as the director.

When questioned about the subject being similar, he said that they had already started shooting for the web series titled Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story, before the movie was announced. He clarified that the movie revolves around the outline of the story but the makers have created a work of fiction from it.

The Big Bull also stars Nikita Dutta who will be seen playing Abhishek Bachchan’s love interest.

