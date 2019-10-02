Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been roped in as the face for Cadbury Dark Milk in India which is a new addition to Mondelez India’s bouquet of premium chocolates. The product promises a new world of taste for grown-up palates. The product targets consumers with sophisticated sensibilities who enjoy exploring various experiences in their ‘me time’.

Anil Vishwanath, who is the director of marketing at Mondelez while speaking to a daily said that their brand plays a special role in people’s lives. He said that people want products that reflect their lifestyle and we have always been at the forefront in creating distinctive products and platforms to address this need. He also said that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan truly embodies the exceptional appeal of this new product innovation with her milestones.



Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai while talking about the chocolate said that premium taste will surely appeal to chocolate lovers. She said that it has been fun working on the campaign and is excited to share this experience with everyone.

