Global superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas has officially joined the iconic luxury watchmaker Rolex as its newest global brand ambassador. The milestone announcement marks a major moment in luxury advertising history, securing her position as one of the most influential commercial faces in the world.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins the Rolex family

The deal is particularly unique because the actress has already served as a global ambassador for the luxury jewelry brand Bulgari since 2021. Generally, high-end luxury houses avoid sharing ambassadors due to competition in the watch sector. However, the unique crossover represents a historic compromise in luxury brand endorsements.

Discussions regarding the partnership intensified earlier this year when long-time manager Anjula Acharia met with the communication executives of Rolex in Los Angeles. While the watch brand originally considered a campaign focused entirely on the Indian market, the talks rapidly expanded into a massive global role.

Rolex officially welcomed the actress into its prestigious circle of ambassadors, referring to her as a global force who bridges the worlds of Indian cinema and Hollywood. Aside from her celebrated film achievements, the watchmaker also highlighted her fifteen years of humanitarian work with UNICEF as a core reason for her induction into the brand family.

With a career spanning twenty-five years across multiple continents, this latest corporate alliance cements Chopra Jonas as a premier bridge between eastern and western entertainment markets. The strategic partnership ensures her presence will continue to dominate global luxury billboards for years to come.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas calls Triptii Dimri a “phenomenon” after watching Maa Behen

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