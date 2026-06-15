Television actress Sanchita Ugale, known for her work in popular shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya, has died at the age of 22. The incident took place on June 14 at her residence in Nalasopara East, Maharashtra. According to reports, the actress was found at her home in Sai Santoshi Building, located in Aachole Village. Family members and local residents immediately rushed her to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya actress Sanchita Ugale, 22, dies by suicide

According to a report by NDTV, Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station shared details of the incident while confirming that authorities have initiated an investigation.

Bagh informed that Sanchita had locked herself inside her bedroom and was later found hanging from a ceiling fan using a saree. The incident is believed to have occurred between 7 pm and 7:30 pm.

Following the information about the case, police personnel reached the residence and carried out the required legal procedures. An inquest report was prepared before the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Based on a complaint lodged by her father, Machhindra Ugale, Achole Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on June 15.

Police officials stated that the exact circumstances leading to the incident have not yet been determined. Authorities are currently examining all possible angles and have said that further inquiries are underway.

The news has sent shockwaves through the television industry and among Sanchita's fans, many of whom knew her through her performances on television and digital platforms.

Sanchita had steadily built a presence in the entertainment industry over the past few years. She gained recognition for playing Diya Tandon in Zee TV's long-running drama Kumkum Bhagya. She was also seen as Ruchita Jaitley in the family comedy-drama Wagle Ki Duniya.

The actress later took on the lead role of Sukoon opposite Sorab Bedi in Dangal TV's Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Lalit Manchanda dies by suicide in Meerut

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.