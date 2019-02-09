Is Ahan Shetty’s debut film titled TADAP?

With almost all the star kids debuting this year, including Ananya Panday, looks like Suneil Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is set to join the race too. He was already roped in for the remake of RX 100, a south blockbuster. The movie is being helmed by Milan Luthria, under Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner. The leading lady has not been finalised yet but there are speculations about the title of the film.

It turns out the makers are thinking of calling this project Tadap. There still haven’t been confirmed reports as to the title by the official spokesperson of the team. However, the makers are saying that the movie’s story will be slightly different from the original one and that RX 100 has only inspired the story. Tentatively titled Tadap, will be a dark romance. The recce for the film will soon begin and the shoot is being said to take place extensively in the difficult terrains of the North.

Well, if the speculations are true, we can’t wait to see what wonders Shetty Jr. does on the silver screen.

Also Read: Ahan Shetty snapped celebrating his birthday with friends in Khandala