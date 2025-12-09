Ahan Shetty unveiled as Indian Navy Officer in new Border 2 first look

The makers of Border 2 have unveiled the first look of Ahan Shetty, marking another key reveal from the upcoming war drama. After the impactful posters featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and the recently released look of Diljit Dosanjh as an Indian Air Force officer, Ahan’s introduction has added fresh momentum to the film’s buzz.

The poster presents Ahan as an Indian Navy officer in a charged combat moment. His face is streaked with blood, his expression reflects determination, and he stands armed and alert, capturing the urgency and danger of the battlefield. The imagery offers a glimpse into the film’s depiction of naval action and underscores the courage of the armed forces.

Ahan’s entry expands the narrative canvas of Border 2, adding a younger voice to its ensemble of characters. His presence hints at a storyline that blends experience with new energy while maintaining the film’s patriotic tone.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under T-Series and J.P. Films, the film is slated to arrive in theatres on January 23, 2026, aligning with the Republic Day weekend.

Border 2 carries forward the legacy of the original by focusing on the resilience and commitment of Indian soldiers. With each new reveal, the film continues to build anticipation ahead of its release.

