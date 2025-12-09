Actor Ali Fazal, who is currently immersed in a packed schedule with Mirzapur: The Movie and Aamir Khan’s upcoming production Lahore 1947, has stirred curiosity as sources confirm that Ali is set to collaborate with Shakun Batra for his next.

Ali Fazal and Shakun Batra join hands for a new project? Here’s what we know!

Ali recently posted on Instagram Story that simply read “It’s a wrap.” This short message has quickly created curiosity that the actor has recently secretly completed a new project, and now it’s believed, as per sources, that Ali is doing an unlikely collaboration with filmmaker Shakun Batra.

According to sources, Ali is rumoured to be teaming with the Gehraiyaan director for a brand-new film centred around the world of social media. While no official announcement has been made, insiders suggest that the project may explore the complexities, pressures, and dualities of digital life ,an intriguing shift for both Ali and Shakun, who is known for his nuanced, character-driven storytelling.

A source close to the development said, “Ali has been quietly working on something very exciting. His recent ‘It’s a wrap’ post has only added fuel to the news. He and Shakun Batra have collaborated on a film that dives deep into the impact of social media on modern relationships and identity. This will be one of the most unique projects Ali has taken up, and fans are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation.”

Also Read: Ali Fazal appointed International Goodwill Ambassador for goodwill caravan; meets displaced families from Gaza in Egypt

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.