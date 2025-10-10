Ahaan Panday’s debut in Saiyaara introduced him as a promising new talent to watch. Now, he is set to team up with Sharvari for director Ali Abbas Zafar’s next untitled film. As previously reported, the two actors will lead this upcoming project backed by Aditya Chopra, and the film will begin shooting in the UK.

Ahaan Panday, Sharvari to start shooting Ali Abbas Zafar’s next in UK from March 2026: Report

According to a source close to the production, filming is scheduled to start in March 2026. Described as a stylish action-romance with emotional depth, the film is expected to showcase the kind of storytelling Ali Abbas Zafar is known for. The source shared, “Ahaan Panday and Sharvari are all set to kick off the shoot in the UK, with detailed planning already underway. From scouting locations to finalizing the music and prepping the scenes, the team is fully geared up for the project.”

Zafar, known for directing hit films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, is taking a new direction with this fresh on-screen pairing. Ahaan Panday, who made a strong impression in Saiyaara opposite Aneet Padda, has quickly gained attention as a rising actor in the new generation. Sharvari, too, has been steadily building her career with notable performances in Maharaj and Munjya.

The upcoming film marks the fifth collaboration between Ali Abbas Zafar and producer Aditya Chopra. Their previous projects together include Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai. Each film combined mass appeal with compelling storytelling, and expectations are already high for what this next venture will deliver.

With a new lead pair, a proven director-producer team, and a genre that blends action and romance, this untitled film is shaping up to be one of the anticipated releases on the horizon.

