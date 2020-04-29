After a 2-year-long battle with cancer, actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last today morning, at the age of 54. The actor, who underwent a long course of treatment in New York, was back in India and was recently admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital with a colon infection.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar took to Twitter to break the news. "My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute," he wrote.

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

Irrfan's family released a statement, confirming the news too. "“i trust, i have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it," it read.

In 2018, Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, and has fought a brave battle ever since. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium, a film that only had a brief run at the theatres owing to the ognoing pandemic.

Irrfan is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons. We pray his roul rest in peace!