For Saif Ali Khan, Marflix Productions’ Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins wasn’t just another film — it was a thrilling plunge into an electrifying parallel universe. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the upcoming Netflix action-heist film boasts a star-studded cast including Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor. At its heart is Saif’s character Rehan Roy — a charming rogue with a rebellious streak, an adventurous spirit, and a fierce love for family.

Saif Ali Khan on why breaking the rules never looked so good in Netflix’s Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins

Reflecting on playing Rehan, Saif shares, “Playing a thief in a heist movie is very interesting because he’s someone who challenges the system, bending the rules. It’s kind of fascinating to watch, read through, and portray. Rehan is a thief with organization, with swag — an adventurer at heart and a family man. He’s the quintessential Hindi film hero in that sense — he breaks rules, cons people, but is kind at heart. You see the bigger picture. That dynamic made him irresistible to portray, and I believe, attractive to watch.”

But it wasn’t just Rehan’s complexity that drew Saif in — it was the hyper-stylized universe of Jewel Thief. A wild cocktail of high-octane action, surreal flair, and comic-book energy, the film felt more like a fantasy come to life. “You don’t get offers like this every day,” Saif explains. “It’s addictive because you’re living in an alternate universe full of energy. It’s a world of red diamonds, mafia dons with guns, whiskey glasses being thrown at people’s faces, people getting kicked out of windows… now we’re robbing some museum — it’s action-packed yet fantastical. Rehan’s character is cool, larger-than-life, and set in this neon universe that feels like a comic book. It was really cool and fun. Filming was so much fun that when I got home, I was itching to come back. I knew it would be weird when it was over. Actors talk about how hard it is to get a film out of your system — I think this one will take time because I had an absolute blast shooting it.”

With his signature blend of charm, rebellion, and heart, Saif’s Rehan promises to be a magnetic presence in Jewel Thief. He may live in a world of red diamonds and high-stakes drama, but at his core, he’s a man driven by love, instinct, and a taste for freedom. As Saif puts it: this wasn’t just a film — it was an experience. Some roles are for the story, and others? They’re for the thrill.

