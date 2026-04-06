Crocs India has rolled out a new digital campaign featuring veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, focusing on humor-led storytelling rooted in everyday interactions. The campaign film builds around a simple social gesture that gradually escalates into a sequence of exaggerated and unexpected situations.

Crocs India taps Rakesh Bedi for new digital campaign built on everyday moments

The narrative follows a chain reaction triggered by a handshake, which ultimately leads to a quirky twist referred to as the “Crocshake.” The idea aligns with the brand’s broader messaging around self-expression and comfort, while using a light, character-driven approach.

Commenting on the campaign, Manoj Juneja, Country Manager at Crocs India, said, “At Crocs, we’ve always believed in staying culturally relevant and connecting with our audiences through moments that feel real and relatable. This campaign with Rakesh Bedi is a perfect example of how we blend humor, nostalgia, and contemporary trends to create content that not only entertains but also sparks conversations.”

Bedi, who has seen renewed visibility in recent projects, spoke about his experience working on the film. “What I loved about this campaign was how naturally the humor came through. It takes a simple, everyday situation and turns it into something completely unexpected. The idea is fun, the energy on set was great,” he said. He added that the campaign’s tone makes it accessible. “It’s always exciting to be part of something that audiences can instantly connect with and enjoy.”

The campaign continues Crocs India’s focus on digital-first content, aiming to engage audiences through familiar scenarios rather than high-concept storytelling.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar praises Rakesh Bedi in viral anecdote; actor’s witty comeback steals the show

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