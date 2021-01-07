Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.01.2021 | 6:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

PIL filed in Delhi High Court seeking removal of Amitabh Bachchan’s voice from caller tune on Covid-19 since he doesn’t have clean history

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A PIL has been filed in Delhi High Court seeking removal of Amitabh Bachchan’s COVID-19 awareness caller tune since the actor himself suffered from the novel coronavirus in 2020. The petition, filed by Delhi resident and social worker Rakesh, said that the actor was enrolled to spread preventive measures while he and his family couldn’t escape it. On Thursday, the plea was heard before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh.

PIL filed in Delhi High Court seeking removal of Amitabh Bachchan’s voice from caller tune on Covid-19 since he doesn’t have clean history

“The government of India has been paying fees to Amitabh Bachchan for chanting such preventive measures on the caller ringtone,” read the plea, according to India Today. "There are some corona warriors who have been doing great service to the nation and helping poor and needy people in their needy times as well as providing them food, cloth, and shelter and it is very indispensable to mention herein that some corona warriors have distributed their hard earnings among the poor and needy people.”

“Amitabh Bachchan is not having a clean history as well as he is not serving the nation being a social worker,” the plea alleged while referring to several matters pending against him in various courts...remove the caller tune of Amitabh Bachchan of corona from the mobile in the interest of justice,” the plea read.

The bench has now listed the issue to be heard on January 18, 2021.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s fun New Year Party is all about funky glasses and party hats; see pics

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ New…

7 Busiest superstars of 2021

"I have lived with the story of Lal Bihari…

Kriti Sanon counts all her firsts as she…

“Any good film, will find its audience in…

"Matto Ki Saikal must be released in movie…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification