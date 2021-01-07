A PIL has been filed in Delhi High Court seeking removal of Amitabh Bachchan’s COVID-19 awareness caller tune since the actor himself suffered from the novel coronavirus in 2020. The petition, filed by Delhi resident and social worker Rakesh, said that the actor was enrolled to spread preventive measures while he and his family couldn’t escape it. On Thursday, the plea was heard before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh.

“The government of India has been paying fees to Amitabh Bachchan for chanting such preventive measures on the caller ringtone,” read the plea, according to India Today. "There are some corona warriors who have been doing great service to the nation and helping poor and needy people in their needy times as well as providing them food, cloth, and shelter and it is very indispensable to mention herein that some corona warriors have distributed their hard earnings among the poor and needy people.”

“Amitabh Bachchan is not having a clean history as well as he is not serving the nation being a social worker,” the plea alleged while referring to several matters pending against him in various courts...remove the caller tune of Amitabh Bachchan of corona from the mobile in the interest of justice,” the plea read.

The bench has now listed the issue to be heard on January 18, 2021.

