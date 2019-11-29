Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.11.2019 | 12:12 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Actor Pushpa Joshi, the grandmother from Ajay Devgn’s Raid, passes away

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

She was probably the oldest debutante of Hindi cinema whose infectious energy and positive smile touched everyone. Pushpa Joshi, who was seen playing Saurabh Shukla‘s mother in Ajay Devgn starrer Raid, passed away on Tuesday. Her grandson Abhas Joshi earlier took to social media to tell us that she was put on life support.

Actor Pushpa Joshi, the grandmother from Ajay devgn's Raid, passes away

Raid director Raj Kumar Gupta mourned the aged actor’s death on Twitter. “Very sad to hear about the passing away of Pushpa Joshi ji. One of the highlights of my directing career was watching you perform in RAID. You were a live wire on and off the sets. Wherever you are you will be smiling and spreading happiness Dadi ji. We will miss you. RIP,” he wrote.

Soon after Raid released, Joshi stole the limelight and Twitterati were all hearts for her swag. She made it to numerous memes, and everyone in the Raid team, including Ajay Devgn herself, was absolutely fond of her.

May her soul rest in peace!

More Pages: Raid Box Office Collection , Raid Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Bhumi’s social media campaign, 'Vedika’s…

Here’s what Bobby Deol thinks about son…

Saina Nehwal biopic: Parineeti Chopra makes…

"People say that my films have broken the…

This actor joins the team of Amitabh…

Farah Khan’s outlook towards remakes changed…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification