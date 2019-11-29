She was probably the oldest debutante of Hindi cinema whose infectious energy and positive smile touched everyone. Pushpa Joshi, who was seen playing Saurabh Shukla‘s mother in Ajay Devgn starrer Raid, passed away on Tuesday. Her grandson Abhas Joshi earlier took to social media to tell us that she was put on life support.

Raid director Raj Kumar Gupta mourned the aged actor’s death on Twitter. “Very sad to hear about the passing away of Pushpa Joshi ji. One of the highlights of my directing career was watching you perform in RAID. You were a live wire on and off the sets. Wherever you are you will be smiling and spreading happiness Dadi ji. We will miss you. RIP,” he wrote.

Soon after Raid released, Joshi stole the limelight and Twitterati were all hearts for her swag. She made it to numerous memes, and everyone in the Raid team, including Ajay Devgn herself, was absolutely fond of her.

May her soul rest in peace!