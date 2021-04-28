Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.04.2021 | 5:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Anushka Sen confirms she will join Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television and the season 11 is much awaited by the audience. The Indian version of Fear Factor sees celebrities performing adventurous and dangerous stunts. The show also provides high voltage entertainment to the audience.

Anushka Sen confirms she will join Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

After successfully completing its 10 seasons, Khatron Ke Khiladi is gearing up for its 11th season. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, there were many names rumoured to be part of the season but only celebrity has confirmed about their participation.

But, here is one name which has been confirmed in the list of contestants and that is of none other than Anushka Sen. Baalveer actress said in an interview with a tabloid that she was shooting in Himachal Pradesh when she received the offer for Khatron Ke Khiladi. She tells that it is the only show she loves to watch as an actor and it would be a great opportunity for her to show a different side of herself.

Well, Anushka Sen will become the youngest contestant to ever participate in the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi. As she is very young, her father will travel along with her to Cape Town, but won't join her in the sets.

Also RaedAnushka Sen gives major summer vibes in white tank top and denim mini skirt

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Jio Studios and Karan Johar’s Dharma…

SCOOP: Lyca Productions' deal with Karan…

Ananya Panday leaves CAA Kwan, Dhvani…

Kartik Aaryan’s ouster from Dostana 2 to…

CONFIRMED: Kartik Aaryan ousted from Dostana…

Is the gay angle being played down in Kartik…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification