Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes in critical condition after hit-and-run scooter accident in New York

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The veteran actor Lisa Banes, known for her performances in Gone Girl and Cocktail, is in serious condition after a hit-and-run scooter accident in New York City on 4th June.

Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes in critical condition after hit-and-run scooter accident in New York

The incident took place at West 64 St. and Amsterdam Ave near Lincoln Center around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, and she was admitted to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital.

The NYPD said in a statement to Variety, “Upon arrival, officers observed a 65-year-old female pedestrian lying on the roadway with severe head trauma. EMS responded to the location and transported the aided female to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.”

Bane's manager revealed that the driver of the two-vehicle ran when the red light signal was flashed. The driver violated the red stop sign, which caused the accident. The representative confirmed that Banes is in critical condition but could not provide any specifics regarding her injuries.

The investigation is still taking place by the NYPD, and no arrests have taken place yet; the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad has also taken the initiative in the case.

On the professional front, Lisa Banes appeared in The King of Queens and starred in the film Cocktail and played the mother of Rosamund Pike’s Amy Elliott in 2014’s Gone Girl.

