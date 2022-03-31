The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has begun disciplinary proceedings against Will Smith after he slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday.

Many had questioned why Smith, who moments later received a standing ovation after winning the award for best actor, was allowed to remain seated in the front row at the Academy Awards after the altercation. The Academy’s board of governors, which met on Wednesday, said it had also initiated disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the group’s standards of conduct. The Academy also claimed that it asked the actor to leave the ceremony but he “refused.”

In a statement on Wednesday, the Academy said, “Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, [but] we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.” It also announced it had "initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct" which include “inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behaviour, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.”

“Consistent with the Academy's Standards of Conduct, as well as California law, Mr. Smith is being provided at least 15 days' notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response,” the statement read. “At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.”

The statement continued, “Mr. Smith's actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television. Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event."

“While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.” the Academy concluded.

At the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, Will Smith stormed to the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comic made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, a result of the hair-loss condition alopecia. Shortly after the "Oscar Slap” debacle unfolded on Sunday night, Smith got a standing ovation when he won the Best Actor Oscar for King Richard.

In his emotional acceptance speech, Smith apologized to his fellow nominees and the Academy, alluding to the confrontation by drawing parallels between himself and his King Richard character, Richard Williams. While Smith omitted Rock from his speech, he publicly apologized to the comedian the following day, writing on Instagram.

