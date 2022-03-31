Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently promoting his father Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen, recently confirmed that his uncle Randhir Kapoor is in the ‘early stage of dementia’. He also said that after watching the film, Randhir wanted to speak to Rishi Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor confirms uncle Randhir Kapoor is in ‘early stage of dementia’; reveals he wanted to talk to Rishi Kapoor after watching Sharmaji Namkeen

In an interview with NDTV, Ranbir said, “My uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, and he came to me after the film, said, ‘Tell dad that he is amazing, and where is he, let’s call him’. Art crosses the boundaries of medical conditions… And a good piece of storytelling really embodies that.”

Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2022 following a prolonged battle with cancer. His last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, wasn't complete at the time. Paresh Rawal had stepped in to complete the remaining portions of the film.

In the same interview, he said, “The show must go on — you all have heard it but I have seen my father live that.”

“After his demise, we thought the film wouldn’t get completed. We thought of trying VFX or I could wear prosthetics and complete the role but nothing was working out. It was a tough time for all of us. And that’s when Mr. Paresh Rawal stepped in. It was very generous of him to take up this challenge,” he said.

Sharmaji Namkeen stars an ensemble of actors, including the Late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey of MacGuffin Pictures, Sharmaji Namkeen will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 31.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.