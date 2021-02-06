Olympian sharp-shooter Abhinav Bindra’s biopic has gone through several upheavals before finally landing up on the doorstep of Anil Kapoor and his son Harshvarrdhan. Now it seems the project has been put to sleep, at least for the time being.

Anil Kapoor and his son have now moved to another project entitled Thar being directed by actor-turned-director Raj Singh Choudhary (he had played the lead in Anurag Kashyap’s Gulaal). The film is being shot in Rajasthan for Netflix and stars Kapoor and son along with Fatima Sana Shaikh.

As for the Bindra biopic, it was to be directed by Kannan Iyer who directed the eerie Ek Thi Daayan. Anil was to play Abhinav’s father and Harshvarrdhan was cast in the all-important role of Abhinav Bindra. Earlier Rishi Kapoor had been roped in to play the father while Ranbir Kapoor who shares his birth date with Abhinav Bindra, was to play Bindra. There was some talk of Varun Dhawan taking up the Bindra role. But he has decided not to do real-life characters so early in his career.

Incidentally Raj Singh Choudhary is also ready with another directorial venture which stars Kirti Kulhari as a singer.

Confirming he is shooting Thar with Anil and Harshvarrdhan, director Raj Singh says he is locking in a deal for his Kirti Kulhari film entitled Shaadistan with a leading OTT platform.

