Actor Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut. Rumours have been rife he's been prepping for a while and will make his debut in Yash Raj Films production. Titled Maharaja, the film is going on floors on February 15.

According to reports, a massive set was constructed over the past month at Vijay Nagar in Marol where the film will be shot. The director Siddharth P Malhotra and the production design team worked on setting the groundwork. T

Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey, Sharvari Wagh, and Jaideep Ahlawat are also part of the film.

Maharaja is reportedly based on Maharaj Libel Case. In 1862, the head of a religious section had filed a case against a newspaper that had exposed his sexual exploitation of female devotees. Junaid Khan is set to play the role of journalist Karsandas Mulji.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.