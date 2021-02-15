Actor Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut. Rumours have been rife he's been prepping for a while and will make his debut in Yash Raj Films production. Titled Maharaja, the film is going on floors on February 15.
According to reports, a massive set was constructed over the past month at Vijay Nagar in Marol where the film will be shot. The director Siddharth P Malhotra and the production design team worked on setting the groundwork. T
Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey, Sharvari Wagh, and Jaideep Ahlawat are also part of the film.
Maharaja is reportedly based on Maharaj Libel Case. In 1862, the head of a religious section had filed a case against a newspaper that had exposed his sexual exploitation of female devotees. Junaid Khan is set to play the role of journalist Karsandas Mulji.
