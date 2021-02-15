Bollywood Hungama

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s debut film Maharaja goes on floors today

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut. Rumours have been rife he's been prepping for a while and will make his debut in Yash Raj Films production. Titled Maharaja, the film is going on floors on February 15.

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaja goes on floors today

According to reports, a massive set was constructed over the past month at Vijay Nagar in Marol where the film will be shot. The director Siddharth P Malhotra and the production design team worked on setting the groundwork. T

Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey, Sharvari Wagh, and Jaideep Ahlawat are also part of the film.

Maharaja is reportedly based on Maharaj Libel Case. In 1862, the head of a religious section had filed a case against a newspaper that had exposed his sexual exploitation of female devotees. Junaid Khan is set to play the role of journalist Karsandas Mulji.

ALSO READ: Which film would be Aamir Khan’s next after Laal Singh Chaddha – Mogul, Spanish film remake, or mystery biopic?

Tags : , , , , ,

