Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.06.2020 | 10:14 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha to incorporate Corona pandemic?

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Aamir Khan is not looking at Christmas any longer to release his next project Laal Singh Chaddha. The pseudo-historic epic takes a look at the landmark happenings in India since the country’s partition into two countries in 1947, as seen through the eyes of a Sikh individual played by Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha to incorporate Corona pandemic?

 

While the script incorporates historic landmark events, can the Corona pandemic be left out? Apparently the plot would now be expanded to include the current global crisis without which the narrative would remain woefully inadequate. A source in the know says, “It is self-evident that a film on the important historical happenings cannot be complete without communicating the Corona crisis. The shooting that is now halted would resume once the lockdown is over, with fresh inputs in the screenplay.”

The Aamir Khan project Laal Singh Chaddha is based on the 1994 Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan plays a Sikh Sardarji for the first time. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays his wife. And it would be safe to assume that the Corona virus will play the villain.

Also Read:

More Pages: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Zareen Khan to play a lesbian in Hum Bhi…

Salman Khan to film song with Disha Patani…

Celebrity manager Disha Salian who worked…

Pulkit Samrat signs two movie deal with a…

Shoojit Sircar reveals Sardar Udham Singh is…

Javed Akhtar becomes the first Indian to win…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification