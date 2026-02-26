Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has renewed the lease for an apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu locality, with a starting monthly rent of Rs. 6 lakhs, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) at https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in. The renewal deal was officially registered in February 2026.

Juhu is regarded as one of Mumbai’s most prestigious and sought-after real estate destinations, known for its premium residential environment and strong investment appeal. The locality features a blend of luxury apartments, sea-facing bungalows, and exclusive gated developments, attracting affluent homebuyers, celebrities, and long-term investors. Juhu enjoys excellent connectivity via the Western Express Highway, JVPD roads, and proximity to the domestic and international terminals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, along with easy access to key commercial hubs such as Bandra Kurla Complex, Andheri, and Santacruz. The area is also home to several high-profile residents and prominent personalities. Notable residents have included actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and Hrithik Roshan.

According to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards, the same apartment in Prime Beach, Juhu, had earlier been taken on rent, with the deal officially registered in October 2024. The unit having an area of 365 sq. m. (3,929 sq. ft.). The agreement includes four car parking spaces and was registered with a stamp duty of Rs. 36,000 and registration charges of Rs. 1,000.

As per Square Yards’ analysis, the lease tenure is for 12 months. The agreed monthly rent starts at Rs. 6 lakhs, with the cumulative rental value over the full term at Rs. 72 lakhs.

