Actor Kriti Kharbanda has alerted fans and followers to a case of identity theft after discovering that an unknown individual has been impersonating her on WhatsApp. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared details of the incident and urged people to remain cautious and verify information before responding to messages claiming to be from her.

Kriti Kharbanda issues public alert over WhatsApp identity theft: “Not cool. Not my number”

Kriti posted a screenshot of the suspicious WhatsApp chat on her Instagram Stories, clarifying that the number in question does not belong to her. “Not ok. Not cool. Not my number. Pretending to be someone you're not is a clear case of identity theft. Be warned,” she wrote, making it clear that any communication from the said number should be treated as fraudulent.

The actor’s public warning comes amid a growing number of impersonation and cyber fraud cases targeting celebrities and public figures, often with the intent to mislead fans or solicit money and personal information. By flagging the issue promptly, Kriti aimed to prevent potential misuse of her identity and protect her followers from falling prey to scams.

Fans responded swiftly to her post, thanking her for the clarification and expressing concern over the increasing misuse of social media and messaging platforms. Several users also urged stricter action against online impersonation and stronger safeguards on digital platforms.

While Kriti Kharbanda did not confirm whether a formal complaint has been filed, her message serves as a reminder to remain vigilant online. Cyber experts advise users to verify their accounts, avoid sharing personal or financial details, and report suspicious activity directly to the platform's authorities.

Kriti Kharbanda, known for her work in Hindi and Kannada cinema, continues to be active on social media, where she frequently engages with fans. Her latest post underscores the importance of digital awareness and responsible online behaviour in an era of rising cybercrime.

Also Read: Kriti Kharbanda talks about the late-night drive that made her fall for Pulkit Samrat all over again: “I call him Annapurna”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.