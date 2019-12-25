Bollywood Hungama

Aamir Khan jets off to Panchgani to celebrate Christmas with his family

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Superstar Aamir Khan has been working non stop shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha since late September. The actor has been traveling around the country to shoot for the movie and has barely had any time to see his family.

The actor, along with wife Kiran Rao, son Azad, and his mother, has travelled to Panchgani to celebrate Christmas. A source close to Aamir Khan shares, “Aamir has been on a hectic shooting schedule non-stop for Laal Singh Chaddha and hasn’t been able to spend any time with his family.”

The source further adds, “When he finally got a break from shooting, he decided to make the best of it and took off to Panchgani along with the family to celebrate Christmas.”

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The actor will be shooting for the movie in over a hundred real locations across the country and will see Aamir undergo a tremendous transformation.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan flies to Bangalore amidst shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha for Ira Khan’s play

