After months of keeping his relationship private, the superstar has finally acknowledged reports about his upcoming marriage and shared when the ceremony will take place.

For the past few days, speculation surrounding Aamir Khan’s personal life has dominated social media, with reports claiming that the actor is preparing to tie the knot for the third time. While Aamir had previously confirmed that he is in a serious relationship with Gauri Spratt, he had remained guarded about any plans of marriage. However, the actor has now put all rumours to rest by confirming both the wedding and its date.

Aamir Khan confirms wedding and wedding date with Gauri Spratt

According to earlier reports by Hauterrfly, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt were planning an intimate court marriage on July 5. While the actor did not divulge any details about the ceremony itself, he has confirmed the reports. Speaking to Variety India, Aamir said, “The news about the marriage is true. It’s on July 5”.

The confirmation marks a significant milestone in the actor’s relationship with Gauri, whom he introduced publicly earlier this year. On the occasion of his 60th birthday, Aamir had surprised fans by revealing that he had found love again. At the time, however, he had maintained that marriage was not on the cards and preferred to focus on the relationship rather than future plans.

Over the past few months, the actor has spoken candidly about how his outlook on companionship evolved following his separation from filmmaker Kiran Rao. During an appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Aamir reflected on the emotional journey that led him to Gauri. “Before I met Gauri, I felt like I had aged, and who will I find in this age. Also, my therapy started, and I understood that I need to love myself first and make myself healthy. So, I worked on that,” he had shared.

The actor also opened up about how the relationship developed unexpectedly. “Gauri and I met by mistake and we connected and we became friends, and love happened. I thought I had my mother, kids, siblings – I have so many close relationships that I don't need a partner,” he added.

Aamir Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. Following their separation, the actor married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The couple announced their separation in 2021 but have continued to maintain a cordial relationship and co-parent their son Azad.

With Aamir now officially confirming his wedding date, attention is expected to shift towards the preparations for the intimate ceremony. While details regarding the guest list and celebrations remain under wraps, the actor’s confirmation has already generated immense excitement among fans eager to witness this new chapter in his life.

Also Read: Aamir Khan to tie the knot with Gauri Spratt on July 5? Here’s what we know!

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