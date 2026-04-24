Actor-producer Sanjay Dutt’s Three Dimension Motion Pictures and Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson of Aspect Global (Aspect Entertainment), invited the media to announce their first-ever joint venture. The project was kept under wraps until the event, where it was finally revealed to be the sequel to one of Dutt’s most loved films, Khalnayak (1993), titled KhalNayak Returns.

BREAKING: Ballu is back! Sanjay Dutt announces Khalnayak Returns; teaser gets massive response at launch event

The event began with Aksha Kamboj talking about her production house and its association with Sanjay Dutt, before inviting attendees to turn their attention to the screen.

Moments later, the intro teaser of KhalNayak Returns was unveiled, receiving a thunderous response from journalists. Sanjay Dutt looked dashing, and the use of the iconic Khalnayak theme added to the excitement.

Also present at the event were Maanayata Dutt and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, which is also backing KhalNayak Returns.

Also Read: New promo of Sanjay Dutt starrer Aakhri Sawal explores what happened on December 6, 1992, watch

More Pages: Khalnayak Returns Box Office Collection

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