Netflix India’s romantic comedy series The Royals is set to undergo a significant creative shift in its second season. According to an exclusive report by Variety India, filmmaker Jasmeet K. Reen has been brought on board to direct the upcoming season of the Ishaan Khatter-led show.

Darlings fame Jasmeet K. Reen replaces Nupur Asthana as director of The Royals Season 2: Report

Reen, who made her directorial debut with the critically acclaimed film Darlings in 2022, will take over directing responsibilities from Nupur Asthana. Asthana, who helmed the first season alongside Priyanka Ghose, is understood to have stepped away from the project due to prior commitments. She is currently working on another Netflix series backed by Ekta Kapoor's production banner. Priyanka Ghose is expected to continue her association with The Royals.

Reportedly, pre-production on the second season is currently underway, with filming likely to begin in July 2026.

The change in direction comes shortly after reports suggested that Bhumi S. Pednekar, who played the female lead opposite Ishaan Khatter in the first season, will not return for the next chapter. It is speculated that her exit has been linked to a broader creative restructuring of the series.

Reen gained recognition with Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, which received widespread critical appreciation following its release. She is also attached to direct a period drama based on the life of legendary actress Madhubala. The project, backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will reportedly feature Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun in the lead role.

According to reports, Reen is expected to complete filming for The Royals S2 before beginning work on the Madhubala biopic later this year.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar reveals The Royals trolling left her “emotionally depleted,” led to nine-month break: “I had lost perspective of who I am”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.