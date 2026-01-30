Romance is all set to get a nostalgic makeover this Valentine’s season as the 2002 film Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa gears up for a theatrical re-release nearly 24 years after its original run. True Entertainment P Ltd has officially announced that the film will return to cinemas on February 13, 2026, just in time to celebrate love on the big screen.

Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa returns this Valentine’s Day! Karan Nath, Jividha Sharma starrer to rerelease on February 13

Originally released in 2002, Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa starred Karan Nath and Jividha Sharma in the lead roles and was directed by Kuku Kohli, best known for helming several popular hits including Phool Aur Kaante. The announcement was accompanied by the unveiling of a re-release trailer, which offers audiences a glimpse of the film’s refreshed presentation while retaining its core emotional and dramatic appeal.

According to the makers, the film has been re-edited to better suit the sensibilities of today’s audiences, while preserving the essence of its larger-than-life romance and action-driven narrative. Set against a backdrop of love, sacrifice, and danger, the story revolves around Karan, a love-struck young man who is willing to go to any lengths for the woman he loves, Pooja. His journey takes a dramatic turn when he finds himself battling terrorists, determined to rescue and marry her against all odds.

Apart from Karan Nath and Jividha Sharma, Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa also features a notable supporting cast including Aditya Pancholi, Rajat Bedi, Johnny Lever, and Aruna Irani. Shailendra Mandowara of True Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. shared excitement about the re-release and shared, “At True Entertainment, we strongly believe that certain films belong only in theatres, and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa is one of them. It has never been released on Satellite and OTT, and that was a conscious decision to bring it back to theatres for today audience. After the overwhelming response to the re-release of Tujhe Meri Kasam, bringing this film back felt like a natural step. This is about celebrating cinema that audiences still want to experience on the big screen.”

Director Kuku Kohli added, “Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa was made for the big screen - the scale, the music, the emotions, everything was designed to be experienced collectively in a theatre. I’m genuinely happy that a new generation will get the chance to discover the film the way audiences did in 2002. Romantic films have a huge audience base today and the film will cater to young viewers. Cinema has a long memory, and when a film connects honestly, it always finds its way back to the audience.”

The re-release of Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa is part of a growing trend of bringing back popular films from the past to theatres, allowing longtime fans to relive the experience on the big screen while introducing the story to a younger generation. With Valentine’s Day around the corner and nostalgia running high, the film’s return promises to strike a chord with audiences looking for old-school romance blended with action and drama.

As February 13, 2026 approaches, Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa is poised to remind viewers why its tale of fearless love continues to resonate even decades later.

