’83 director Kabir Khan reveals how he spent over a year and a half with the witnesses of the 1983 World Cup to get the details right

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kabir Khan has kick-started the second and last schedule of his upcoming film, ’83 in Mumbai. After returning from a 3-months-long schedule in London, the team erected a massive set in the city that replicated the structures that don’t exist in London anymore. The team has been going at it since a very long time and have managed to create a whole lot of buzz with just the announcement of this project. Depicting the story of Indian cricket team’s historic win at the 1983 World Cup, ’83 has a great star cast headlined by Ranveer Singh.

In a candid conversation with a leading daily, Kabir Khan admitted that he has spent over a year and a half speaking to people who have witnessed the event, from commentators to the players to the bystanders, he has gone through over a thousand anecdotes and after evaluating these stories he decided on the ones that would make it to the script. Speaking of his lead actor, Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan revealed how he spent a lot of time with Kapil Dev in Delhi. Kabir couldn’t stop praising Ranveer for his talent to get into the skin of almost every character he plays and how beautifully he picked up traits of Kapil Dev’s persona and expressions.

The movie also stars Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Saqib Saleem among the others and is slated to release on April 10.

