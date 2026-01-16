If it's about love, everything turns magical. Bringing an absolutely magical, gentle, and classic love story, the teaser of Aamir Khan Productions’ Ek Din has finally been revealed, featuring the cute, lovable, and fresh pairing of Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan. While the poster had already kept us hooked and eager to witness more glimpses of this beautiful tale of love, the teaser is indeed an absolute treat.

Beautifully coloured with the snowy canvas of winter, the teaser of Ek Din opens with a heartwarming dialogue and captivates the fervour of love with its soothing and melodious tune. Showcasing the enchanting chemistry of the fresh on-screen pair, Sai and Junaid, the teaser fills the soul with love and affection. It promises a love story that is rarely made in Bollywood today and beautifully brings back the charm of romance that has been missing from the big screen.

South cinema queen, Sai Pallavi, who is making her much-anticipated Hindi film debut, brings her trademark grace, depth, and simplicity. Opposite him, Junaid Khan is effortlessly endearing, stepping into a new emotional space with confidence and an charm. There is a gentle innocence to his performance that lends the romance a rare authenticity, making their on-screen pairing instantly feel fresh and enchanting.

Ek Din marks Aamir Khan’s reunion with director-producer Mansoor Khan after a long gap. The iconic duo has previously delivered memorable films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. With Ek Din, they come together once again for a romantic love story, making it a film truly worth watching. This reunion further heightens the anticipation to witness more glimpses of the film.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan. The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. The film is set to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.

