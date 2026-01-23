A long-awaited multi-starrer from the late 1980s, Hum Mein Shahenshah Kaun, featuring iconic actors such as Rajinikanth, Shatrughan Sinha and Hema Malini, is poised for a nationwide theatrical release more than three decades after it was originally made. The film, shot in 1989 but never released, has now been restored and prepared for modern audiences.

Produced under the Raja Roy Films banner and directed by the late Harmesh Malhotra, the project brings together some of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated names. Along with Rajinikanth, Shatrughan Sinha and Hema Malini, the cast includes Anita Raj, Prem Chopra, Sharat Saxena, Sharad Saxena, the late Amrish Puri and the late Jagdeep—actors who were prominent figures in mainstream cinema when the movie was originally conceived.

The film’s creative team boasted contributions from several distinguished artists of the era. Dialogues were written by Salim–Faiz, music was composed by the veteran duo Laxmikant–Pyarelal with lyrics by Anand Bakshi, and choreography was designed by Saroj Khan. The movie was filmed on classic 35 mm Eastman Colour stock, known for its rich visual quality that evokes the tone and texture of the period.

A report by IANS quoted producer Raja Roy saying, “We never lost hope for this film. It has endured grief, setbacks, and long silence,” acknowledging the years of uncertainty. “Today, I feel grateful that it will finally meet its audience. This film has survived against all odds, and its release feels like destiny fulfilled.”

In recent years, the team used contemporary technology to prepare the film for release without altering its original cinematic essence. Modern tools such as AI-assisted restoration, 4K remastering and 5.1 surround sound mastering were applied carefully to enhance visuals and audio quality.

