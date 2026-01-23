The first big release of 2026, Border 2, has finally arrived, and the excitement is tremendous due to its stellar casting, the recall value of the first part, and strong advance sales. The hordes of moviegoers, who would venture out to catch the flick, will be in for a surprise during the opening disclaimers. This is because Boman Irani has been mentioned under ‘Special Thanks’. It's sure to make people curious; some might even expect the veteran actor to have a cameo in the film.

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s why Boman Irani has been thanked in Border 2

Bollywood Hungama has learned that Boman Irani won’t have a special appearance in Border 2. He has been honoured in the opening slate because he lent his voice at the very beginning. The film starts with an explanation of the situation in 1971 in East Pakistan (present-day Bangladesh) and how it led to a full-scale war between India and Pakistan. With his baritone voice and well-written lines, the voiceover has a manifold effect, helping viewers better understand the events that follow.

Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. It is the second part in the Border series; the first film was released in 1997 and was a record grosser. Interestingly, both films were set during the 1971 war but focus on different battles. Border, starring Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, was produced and directed by J P Dutta. As for Border 2, it is produced by J P Dutta (along with Nidhi Dutta and Bhushan Kumar) and directed by Anurag Singh of Kesari (2019) fame.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Nidhi Dutta, also the writer of the film, said that J P Dutta was floored by the film. She said, “That was my acid test (laughs). To answer your question, he has seen the film. The conversation we had was very personal, which I won’t speak about. All I can say is that he kept weeping and had tears in his eyes. That was my Oscar!”

