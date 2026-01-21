In a notable development for one of Bollywood’s biggest franchises, the makers of Dhurandhar are planning to sell the broadcast rights for both instalments of the spy thriller as a single package, a move aimed at strengthening revenue from television and related platforms before the second film reaches cinemas.

Makers of Dhurandhar to sell broadcast rights of both films together: Report

The first film, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal, has already become a major commercial success following its December 2025 theatrical release. Dhurandhar became known for its intense plot, ambitious scale, and strong box office performance, making it one of the standout Hindi films of the year.

According to a public notice published in trade magazine Complete Cinema, director Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios are in the process of securing a license that will cover exclusive linear transmission and retransmission rights through satellite channels, DTH (direct-to-home) services, IPTV (internet protocol television), cable and other media for both films.

A source familiar with the negotiations told Mid-Day, “Aditya and Jio Studios have begun discussions with satellite channels. While the first part is expected to start airing from March 31, the second instalment — which hits theatres on March 19 — will make its way to TV screens only 117 days, roughly almost four months, after its release.”

Trade analysts see this combined broadcast strategy as a practical business decision that reflects confidence in the franchise’s continued appeal. Dhurandhar shattered several box office records during its theatrical run, and interest in its sequel — titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge — remains high as it prepares for a Pan-India release in March 2026.

The Mid-Day report quoted industry veteran Taran Adarsh, who highlighted the rationale behind bundling the two films’ rights: “If true, it’s a practical decision. Sometimes in the past, producers have clubbed two or three projects together. That way, they are assured of getting a good amount. Since Dhurandhar has broken many records, the makers can demand what they want.”

The broadcast strategy remains in the negotiation stage, with the team finalising transmission deals across global territories except China, Taiwan and Macau. Both makers and Jio Studios have not issued official statements on the media deals and were reported as unavailable for comment.

