Rani Mukerji fans got a pleasant surprise some time back when Yash Raj Films (YRF) announced that Mardaani 3 has been preponed and would now arrive almost a month earlier, on January 30. It has now come to light that three days ago, on January 14, the makers successfully completed the censor process.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has passed Mardaani 3 with a U/A 16+ certificate. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The film’s approved run time is 2 hours, 10 minutes and 36 seconds. The first half is a bit longer as its 1 hour, 6 minutes and 30 seconds long. The length of the second half, meanwhile, is 1 hour, 4 minutes and 6 seconds.”

This makes Mardaani 3 the longest film of the series and the first film of the series to have a run time of more than 2 hours. Mardaani, which was released in 2014, was 113 minutes long, that is, 1 hour and 53 minutes. Mardaani 2 (2019) had a length of 103 minutes, that is, 1 hours and 43 minutes, and hence, it was the shortest film of the franchise.

After the disturbing contents in the Mardaani 3 trailer, there were apprehensions in the trade and industry that the film might be given an ‘A’ certificate. The U/A 16+ will now attract more audiences, especially the youth.

What’s interesting to note is that from the three films of the series, only the first part had an ‘A’ rating. In fact, Mardaani’s first part is a rare YRF film to get such a rating.

The Mardaani series stars Rani Mukerji as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. In Mardaani 3, she is joined by Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad, with Shivani in a race against time to rescue several missing girls. The thriller is directed by Abhiraj Minawala.

