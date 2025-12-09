Rajkumar Hirani has finalized the script for 3 Idiots 2, and the film is expected to go on floors in 2026.

Rajkumar Hirani’s blockbuster film 3 Idiots, starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, first released in 2009. Even after 15 years, the film continues to be celebrated for its humor, memorable performances, and strong social message, making it relevant for audiences across generations. Now, fans of the iconic movie have a reason to rejoice as the story is set to return with a sequel.

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi set to reunite for 3 Idiots 2: Report

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the script for 3 Idiots 2 has been finalized by Rajkumar Hirani, and the project is slated to go on floors in 2026. The sequel will bring back the original star cast, including Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, promising to recreate the magic that made the first film a cult classic.

While Hirani had been toying with the idea of a sequel for a long time, he decided to revisit it only recently after his Dadasaheb Phalke biopic went on hold. “He dedicated time to expand the 3 Idiots sequel into a full-fledged screenplay. Hirani always had a seed of an idea for 3 Idiots 2, but he wanted it to be perfect and something that would stand up to the legacy of the original," an insider revealed.

The report also mentions that Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have temporarily shelved the Dadasaheb Phalke biopic as they aren’t satisfied with the script.

While details of 3 Idiots 2’s storyline are still under wraps, it is expected to follow the original characters fifteen years later, exploring their journeys with a mix of humor, emotion, and life lessons. The announcement has already created massive excitement among fans, who are eager to witness the reunion of Rancho, Farhan, Raju, and Pia. With Hirani at the helm, the sequel is expected to honor the legacy of the original while adding fresh humor and emotional depth.

Also Read : Aamir Khan gets candid on finding love with Gauri Spratt at 60: “She brings a lot of calm, she brings a lot of steadiness”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.