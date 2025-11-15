With Salman away on his Da-Bangg Tour, Rohit Shetty will be hosting November 15–16 episodes and gives housemates a sharp reality check.

Bigg Boss fans are in for a surprising twist on this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar as filmmaker Rohit Shetty takes over hosting duties from Salman Khan. The official announcement was made by JioHotstar through a new promo, confirming that Rohit will helm the November 15 and 16 episodes. This marks a rare break for Salman, who is currently expected to be travelling for his Da-Bangg Tour alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu Deva and other celebrity performers.

Rohit Shetty replaces Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar; blasts contestants over Mridul Tiwari’s eviction

While viewers were curious to see how Rohit Shetty would handle the fiery Weekend Ka Vaar format, the action director wasted no time in making his presence felt. According to a popular social media page dedicated to Bigg Boss updates, Rohit immediately steered the conversation toward one of the most debated topics of the week—Mridul Tiwari’s exit from the show.

In the promo update, Rohit is seen asking the housemates, “Arey, Mridul kaha gaya?” The contestants respond collectively, saying, “Mridul show se evict hogaya.” What followed was a sharp and direct reality check from the filmmaker.

Rohit reminded them of the fan support Mridul enjoyed outside the house and questioned their silence during his eviction. He said, “Mujhe ek baat batao, tumhe lagta hai uski fan following dekh ke, woh kabhi evict ho pata? Aur us waqt kisne kyun nahi awaaz uthaya ki Bigg Boss aap unfair ho, jab Mridul live audience ke votes se bahar hua? Ye jo apni convenience se fair aur unfair dekhte ho, woh sab karna band karo. Bahar audience ko sab dikhta hai. Gaurav Khanna captain ban gaya woh UNFAIR hai, lekin Mridul ka jaana nahi (Tell me one thing—looking at his fan following, do you think he could really get evicted? And why didn’t anyone speak up then and say Bigg Boss was being unfair when Mridul was voted out by the live audience? Stop choosing what is fair and unfair based on your convenience. The audience outside sees everything. Gaurav Khanna becoming captain is unfair to you, but Mridul’s eviction isn’t)?”

The strong words appear to have stirred the atmosphere inside the Bigg Boss house, with fans online already buzzing about Rohit Shetty’s no-nonsense approach. As this special Weekend Ka Vaar unfolds under his watch, viewers can expect a different energy—one that promises clarity, confrontation and unfiltered reality.

