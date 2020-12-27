Bollywood Hungama

Salman Khan says, “We are not celebrating my birthday this year”

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Salman Khan brought in his birthday with family only. He told the paparazzi while entering his home. “This year there is no birthday celebration. Just me with my family. We didn’t want to celebrate because this year has gone very badly for everyone. I hope the next year proves a good one for everyone. I wish 2021 would be good for everyone. I hope everyone is healthy happy and safe. I urge everyone to wear masks, wash their hands with sanitizers, and maintain social distancing.”

When asked about the release of his Radhe – Most Wanted Bhai Salman said, “It will release when it will release. We were committed to release it Eid this year. Now we’re committed to release it next Eid. If conditions improve we will release it. God forbid if we release it and someone dies, or someone falls ill. This won’t be good for anyone.”

Later Salman spent the evening with his immediate family. A close friend says there was no room for any partying this year. “Bhai didn’t want any crowds. He is totally for remaining locked down until the pandemic blows over,” says the friend.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Salman Khan: 5 performances that celebrate Salman Khan’s superstardom

