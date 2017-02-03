Preity Zinta walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2017

  • 0
  • 0
Preity Zinta walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2017
Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

Premiere of 'Kung Fu Yoga'

Premiere of ‘Kung Fu Yoga’

19 Photos
Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez snapped at the wrap up bash of 'Reloaded'

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez…

6 Photos
Preity Zinta walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2017

Preity Zinta walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week…

9 Photos
Sridevi & Divya Kumar Khosla launch T Series' single 'Kabhi Yaadon Mein'

Sridevi & Divya Kumar Khosla launch T…

9 Photos
Celebs grace the red carpet of Lakme Fashion Week 2017

Celebs grace the red carpet of Lakme Fashion Week…

20 Photos
Kangna Ranaut snapped at 'Rangoon' promotions

Kangna Ranaut snapped promoting her film…

9 Photos
Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification