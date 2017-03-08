Watch: Shah Rukh Khan advises his son AbRam on ‘Women’s Day’

The very moment anyone utters the name of ‘Shah Rukh Khan’, it makes the girls and ladies go weak on their knees. Such is the magic and the charisma of the man who has over the years given many blockbuster films in Bollywood. He has always been vocal and expressive about his respect for the women folk. Readers may recall that, a couple of years back, on the occasion of ‘International Women’s Day’, Shah Rukh Khan had taken a pledge stating that in all his films thereon, the leading actress’ name would appear before his in the credits, a ‘tradition’ which he has been following till date.

Today, on the occasion of ‘Women’s Day’, Shah Rukh Khan yet again won hearts of everyone alike with the adjoining message on social media. He tweeted an extremely adorable photograph of his little son AbRam (who is seen from behind) holding the hand of a girl. Shah Rukh Khan captioned it as “Hold her hand so that she can lead you. Happy Women’s Day.”

We just could not have agreed more.