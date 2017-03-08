Watch: Shah Rukh Khan advises his son AbRam on ‘Women’s Day’

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

541079-467056-abram-srk

The very moment anyone utters the name of ‘Shah Rukh Khan’, it makes the girls and ladies go weak on their knees. Such is the magic and the charisma of the man who has over the years given many blockbuster films in Bollywood. He has always been vocal and expressive about his respect for the women folk. Readers may recall that, a couple of years back, on the occasion of ‘International Women’s Day’, Shah Rukh Khan had taken a pledge stating that in all his films thereon, the leading actress’ name would appear before his in the credits, a ‘tradition’ which he has been following till date.

Today, on the occasion of ‘Women’s Day’, Shah Rukh Khan yet again won hearts of everyone alike with the adjoining message on social media. He tweeted an extremely adorable photograph of his little son AbRam (who is seen from behind) holding the hand of a girl. Shah Rukh Khan captioned it as “Hold her hand so that she can lead you. Happy Women’s Day.”

We just could not have agreed more.

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

Find out what’s Taapsee Pannu planned for Womens Day this year news

Find out what’s Taapsee Pannu planned for Women’s…

BREAKING All India and overseas distribution rights of Shah Rukh Khan – Anushka Sharma starrer sold for Rs. 100+ crores

BREAKING: Worldwide distribution rights of Shah…

Here’s what Vivek Oberoi has planned for Women’s Day news

Here’s what Vivek Oberoi has planned for Women’s…

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan will play a dwarf unlike Kamal…

Rabi-Pirzada-2

Pakistani actress Rabi Pirzada holds Salman Khan…

Logan star Hugh Jackman feels Shah Rukh Khan could take over Wolverine

Logan star Hugh Jackman feels Shah Rukh Khan…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification