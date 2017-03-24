Watch: Akshay Kumar boxing with a bunch of pugs will make your day

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Watch Akshay Kumar's boxing with a bunch of pugs will make your day

Akshay Kumar has been keeping busy with the shooting of his next film Padman. The shooting started a few days ago in Indore.

Akshay Kumar is a fitness enthusiast. Several Bollywood celebrities share their workout routines but Akshay Kumar’s latest workout video is slightly different. His video doesn’t involve sweating out at the gym. This one features him boxing with four adorable pugs. The playful boxing tires out three of them and is pretty hilarious and adorable at the same time. He shared the video and wrote, “Today’s workout : boxing with these cute little goons #PugLifeThugLife.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Toilet- Ek Prem Katha alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

 

 

