"Unfortunately, I can't share screen space with paa in Sarkar 3" – Abhishek Bachchan

By Subhash K. Jha
Abhishek Bachchan

Is there any way that Abhishek Bachchan’s character could be revived in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3? Apparently the entire Sarkar team was keen to have Abhishek on board. Sighs Abhishek, “It’s unfortunate that I couldn’t be part of Sarkar 3. My character was killed in Sarkar 2. However this was one of my favourite films and character. I’d love to be part of the continuing saga in some way or the other.”

Abhishek who has shared screen space on a number of occasions with his father is keen to get do another film with Amitabh Bachchan. “Every time I get to do a film with him I come away stronger as an actor. Every film with him has been a memorable experience. And movies are all about memories.”

Like the rest of the country, Abhishek is completely bowled over by his father’s performances. “He continues to surprise all of us. Actors of my generation and generations before and after me can’t stop learning from him.”

