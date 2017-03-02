OMG: Anushka Sharma attended the Oscars!

Anushka Sharma, who is the midst of the promotions of her forthcoming production Phillauri, has taken social media by a storm by using the platform to the fullest to promote her film. The upcoming comedy has Anushka playing the role of a ghost and she used the quirky theme of the film to share some interesting pictures on her Instagram page.

While the recent topic of Oscars has been making news all over, our ghost Shashi has provided proof that she too was present at the Academy Awards gala that evening. Here’s a glimpse of Shashi amidst dignitaries at the ceremony and sharing this picture on her Instagram, Anushka added a caption saying, “Yeh log mujhe sun nahin paye, main toh kab se Hindi mein keh rahi thi ki naam galat likha hai #ShashiWasThere.”All those who have been following the Oscars would be aware that there was a minor blunder when the wrong film was initially announced in the category of Best Picture and her caption was probably referring to the mishap.

For the uninitiated, presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway wrongly announced Damien Chazelle’s La La Land as the winner for the Best Picture category instead of Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight. In fact the team of the former film had already been up on stage and started their speech which was when the presenters realized their mistake and soon announced Moonlight as the winner.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma, who is not leaving any stone unturned for Phillauri, is gearing up for the release of the same on March 24. The film also stars Diljeet Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma, Mehreen Pirzada among others and is directed by Anshai Lal.