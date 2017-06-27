Here’s what Shah Rukh Khan has to say about celebrating Eid

This year Eid was a special one for Shah Rukh Khan as apart from celebrating the festival, the actor was also celebrating 25 years of him being part of the Indian film industry. While, yesterday we brought you a glimpse of Shah Rukh waving to his fans from the balcony of his residence Mannat in Bandra along with son AbRam, Shah Rukh himself had very different plans.

Talking about his plans for Eid, the Baadshah Khan stated that while every day was Eid for his little munchkin AbRam since he gets a new toy each day, SRK himself had planned on spending some quality time with his other two kids, Suhana and Aryan as well. Detailing his plans, SRK added that he was planning on cooking dinner for his three kids which would comprise of pasta, since that was the only dish he knew how to cook.

If that wasn’t all, apart from his plans for Eid, Shah Rukh Khan also revealed a little part of his life when talking about his reading session with AbRam. Commenting on the same SRK stated that he has been reading the Mahabharata aloud to AbRam for little over a year now, but the Mahabharata has 18 volumes and plenty of names because of which he constantly writes down each name just in case Abram asks about them later.

Further talking about his daughter, Suhana’s Bollywood plans, the actor gave a rather cryptic response saying that she still has five years of education left to complete. But if she wants to be an actress, she would have to study to become one.

Back on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan who was last seen in the recent release Raees will next be seen in the Imtiaz Ali venture Jab Harry Met Sejal and later in the Aanand L. Rai film.