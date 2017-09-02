Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.09.2017

Here’s what Anu Malik has to say about Varun Dhawan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

By now we all know that Varun Dhawan will soon be seen in the film Judwaa 2 which is a remake of the 1997 Salman Khan starrer Judwaa. While we can’t wait to see Varun essay the roles of Raja and Prem we guess Varun too is itching to see his film on the big screen.

But before Judwaa 2 hits screens and away from the promotion schedules, Varun recently bumped into none other than the man who crooned one of the hit tracks from Judwaa, ‘Oonchi Hai Building’, Anu Malik at a suburban five star hotel. Elated with joy on meeting Anu Malik Varun decided to share a video with his fans on social networking sites. Posting the video he added, “With the one and only #anumalik. #unchihainbuilding2.0 coming soon can’t wait #judwaa2”.

But in wasn’t the video itself that caught our attention, in fact it was what Anu Malik had to say about Varun that did. Talking about the young actor the veteran musician added, “200 crore club – Varun Dhawan, my jaan, my favourite… I have seen him grow up in front of me and now I have sung for him what more can I ask god for?” Talking further Anu Malik added, “My rockstar is David Dhawan”.

As for the film, Judwaa 2 which is directed by David Dhawan also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu and is slated to release on September 29.

